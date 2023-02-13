Goo Goo Dolls

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform Sept. 18 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums. Tickets go on sale Friday.

MANKATO — The Goo Goo Dolls, known for chart-topping late-90s and early 2000s hits such as "Iris," "Name" and "Black Balloon," will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater Sept. 18.

Tickets for the show, which start at $45, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Also appearing will be Fitz and the Tantrums.

The Goo Goo Dolls formed in Buffalo, New York, in the '80s. After finding regional success as a cover band, they found international fame when they began writing their own songs.

The single "Name," off their major-label debut album "A Boy Named Goo," led that album to double platinum status. The band's follow-up album, "Dizzy Up the Girl," went quadruple platinum on the strength of "Iris," which held a radio-play record for 22 years.

Fitz and the Tantrums are a Los Angeles-based indie band known for songs such as "Out of My League" and "Handclap."

