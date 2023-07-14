Art adorned the walls on Good Counsel for decades, said Sister Mary Kay Gosch, and a Friday sale on the hill was about finding homes where the pieces can continue to be appreciated.
The School Sisters of Notre Dame’s transition from Mankato to Shakopee prompted the art sale, which will continue from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
The vast collection up for sale includes paintings, photographs, religious symbols and more that the School Sisters created, collected or were gifted over decades on the Mankato campus.
Interest was strong even before the get-go Friday. People lined up outside 40 minutes before the sale was set to start.
It was wonderful to see people come in and show their appreciation for the works, Gosch said.
“We’ve been gifted in many ways,” she said. “My hope was that someone might find something that touches them, and they might have an appreciation for and meaningful way to keep them.”
She remembered various works from when they were in offices, hallways and elsewhere on campus. Some pieces not for sale ended up going to Shakopee with the sisters who’ve already relocated there.
“It didn’t feel like there was so much, but when you start taking it off the walls in different rooms, then you realize all that you have,” Gosch said.
Hundreds of pieces remained left over for the sale, including a large section of religious artwork, crucifixes and rosaries. In some cases, including portrait sketches, photographs and paintings, sisters created the artwork.
Lynda Goette, a volunteer on Friday, visited with the sisters at a previous event and said she was left “in awe” of the chapel and campus. She knew the sisters wanted to put items in the collection up for sale and offered to lend her sales and marketing experience to them.
Between the art and a garage sale with furniture a few doors down, the response was strong, Goette said.
“There are lots of people who want a piece of history,” she said. “People are so supportive of the sisters.”
Loading a few paintings and an African powder horn in her vehicle, Jane Haala came away from the art sale feeling thrilled about her finds. The history buff found a historic painting of Mankato by A.A. Anderson, along with a Franciscan cross that her sister-in-law had seen posted on Facebook and requested she get.
“It is astounding,” she said of the collection. “I was amazed at the number of statues and articles from different countries.”
Works from Central America, Africa and Asia reflected the sisters’ work around the world.
Gosch said much of the collection will likely be gone by the end of Saturday, although more sale days could be in the offing if pieces remain.
If You Go What: School Sisters of Notre Dame art sale When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 Where: Good Counsel Hill
