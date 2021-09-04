As real estate listings go, the one at the top of the “commercial” category on the Century 21 Landmark Realtors webpage is anything but ordinary.
More than 100 forested and landscaped acres in the heart of a developed city, 154 residential units, a basketball gym, a library, a conference center, a large solar array, multiple historic buildings, art studios and — as a centerpiece — a Romanesque chapel featuring 60 stained-glass windows and imported marble and tile from Italy and Germany.
“On the ‘unique’ scale, this one is off the charts,” said Jon Kietzer, owner of Century 21 Landmark Realtors.
The asking price in the Mankato real estate market is also somewhat unusual: $10.63 million.
The property is being offered up by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, which announced this spring it would be selling its entire Our Lady of Good Counsel campus, although the portion housing Loyola Catholic School is reserved for purchase by the local parochial school organization. The sale and redevelopment of the remaining 101 acres, along with brick buildings dating back a century, has multiple purposes for the dwindling congregation of nuns. It will relieve them of the financial burdens of property management while generating revenue for the congregation’s traditional educational mission and for the expense of health care and housing for the increasingly elderly nuns.
Kietzer said he isn’t able to publicly discuss the marketing of the property in any detail but is confident a sale can be made that will meet the needs of both the buyer and the seller.
Despite the property’s uncommon and varied structures, which total nearly 260,000 square feet, transforming them for a new purpose isn’t a daunting prospect for some developers.
“What we find is, across the country are companies that specialize in this type of property,” Kietzer said. “They look for historic properties to use historic tax credits.”
Often, the redevelopment includes multi-family housing, sometimes targeted at retirees with health care services provided.
Buildings now used — all or in part — as residential facilities at Good Counsel include the two-story 9,000-square-foot Scheid Hall and the three-story 81,000-square-foot Isidore Hall, both constructed in 1912; the two-story Marion Hall (26,000 square feet, built in 1937); and the five-story St. Joseph Hall (70,000 square feet, 1957), according to the real estate listing. Notre Dame Hall, at two stories and 58,000 square feet, was built in 2003 primarily as a nursing and assisted living facility for elderly nuns and includes therapy rooms and a therapy pool.
Theresa Hall was built in 1931 as the main entrance for the campus. The four-story, 50,000-square-foot hall includes residences but also has a large seating room, a library, guest rooms, kitchenettes, a conference center and private dining rooms.
Isidore Hall is home to the main kitchen and dining room, along with conference rooms and an art studio in addition to its residential use. Florian Hall (12,000 square feet, 1912) also offers an art studio, offices and a residence.
The 26,000-square-foot chapel dates to 1926 and is the centerpiece of the main complex.
Isidore, Notre Dame, Theresa and St. Joseph halls are interconnected via the chapel, and a long parking garage also is attached.
Kietzer has given tours of the property to interested developers, including last week to a group out of the Twin Cities. Already, he sees at least one potential buyer who has the wherewithal to tackle the project and a plan that the School Sisters would be comfortable with.
“I’m pretty positive that we’re engaging with somebody right now that will have an ability to close on it and their particular use is one the seller would support,” he said. “It looks pretty promising. It would be a mixed use. It would involve some housing, it would involve some assisted living, and probably some health care. And there’s the possibility of some single-family homes being a part of it as well.”
The real estate listing includes undeveloped land, once used as a pasture, down the hill from the main campus and adjacent to the Tourtellotte Park neighborhood. The School Sisters, working with the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, initially explored the possibility of providing low-income apartments and townhouses for that land but ran into neighborhood opposition and municipal zoning issues.
The School Sisters Central Pacific Province headquarters didn’t specifically say whether affordable housing was still a goal of the sale when contacted by The Free Press.
“Letting go of our beloved, sacred spaces is a journey that is based in prayer, dialogue and collaboration,” wrote Trudy Hamilton, director of communications for the province. “To that end, a Request for Proposal has been developed for OLGC (Our Lady of Good Counsel) property. All interested parties who contact our realtor will be given a copy of our Land Ethic Statement. We hope interested parties will share our values and support our vision for a vibrant future for the local community at OLGC Hill. SSND will retain ownership of the cemetery at OLGC, but no other property decisions have been made at this time.”
The province is selling properties throughout North America, and the process is much further along for the School Sisters’ campus in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. The proposal submitted by the private developer to the Elm Grove Plan Commission in July included three new apartment buildings on the campus and renovation of existing buildings into two-and three-bedroom rental units. All of the apartments are to be at market-rate rents, including anticipated rents of $2,000 to $3,100 a month for the apartments in the historic buildings, with none reserved for lower-income tenants, according to documents filed with Elm Grove.
The sale of the Elm Grove campus was done in conjunction with a project creating an intergenerational housing community at nearby Mount Mary University — housing for the nuns and dormitory units where single mothers attending the university can live with their children.
The future home of the Good Counsel nuns is still being decided, Hamilton said.
“Sisters’ needs vary greatly and include the full spectrum of senior living — independent living, assisted living, skilled care and memory care,” she wrote. “Currently, we are exploring options, both local and outside Mankato. While our first preference is to remain in Mankato, our final decision will be based on what is best for Sisters’ needs.”
There’s likely a fair amount of time for the province to make that decision, said Kietzer, especially if the buyer’s financing plan relies on federal approval for historic preservation tax incentives, which can provide income tax credits of up to 20% for the rehabilitation of qualifying buildings.
“That process in itself takes months,” Kietzer said. “It could take up to a year for it to close.”
