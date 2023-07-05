MANKATO — Good Counsel Learning Center has found itself a new development director, and he’s a product of the learning center himself.
Aaron Johnson will spearhead community engagement and fundraising efforts for the center.
He is a Minnesota native and worked with the center as a child. He struggled with focusing and learning in the classroom setting, and the learning center encouraged him and helped him enjoy learning, according to a news release from the center.
“I improved in my classwork and even gained the love and desire to learn that remains with me to this day,” Johnson stated in the release. “The opportunity to give back to and support such an amazing community is truly an honor.”
He looks forward to the opportunity his new position brings.
“As the development director for Good Counsel Learning Center, I look forward to supporting students whose lives are enriched and transformed through learning.”
Anyone with questions about tutoring and the Good Counsel Learning Center can call Sister Dorothy Zeller at 507-389-4229.
