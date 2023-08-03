MANKATO — Good Counsel Learning Center is moving from its longtime location on the Hill.
Staff announced the center's relocation to St. John’s Episcopal Church will take place this month.
The center will lease space in the classroom section of the building at the corner of Warren and Broad streets.
For 56 years, the Learning Center has tutored K-12 students in reading and math, as well as adults in writing, English as a second language and citizenship.
For more information about the center, including how to register for tutoring sessions, go to: www.gclearningcenter.org.
