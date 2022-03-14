MANKATO — Most of the remaining sisters on Mankato's Our Lady of Good Counsel campus will be relocated to a senior facility in Shakopee, and negotiations are underway with a developer interested in purchasing the historic property, according to provincial leaders of the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
The congregation of Roman Catholic sisters announced nearly a year ago they would be selling their entire Mankato property other than a cemetery. Ownership of the buildings used by Mankato Area Catholic Schools will shift to the parochial school system, but the remainder of the property — numerous buildings on more than 100 acres — is slated for redevelopment, most likely as a private residential development.
The sale is part of a plan by the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province to divest itself of property, relieving the shrinking organization from the burdens of property management while generating funds to provide care for the increasingly elderly nuns.
“The initial goal of the SSND Good Counsel Work Group was to find quality health care, ideally in the Mankato area, in a facility that kept the sisters together and was financially feasible,” said campus administrator Sister Mary Kay Gosch. “In time, through interviews, tours and other research, it became evident that the hope of living in one facility, at Our Lady of Good Counsel or elsewhere in Mankato, was not possible.”
The sisters in need of more intensive care will be moving to Benedictine Living Community, a large apartment complex on the western edge of Shakopee constructed in 2019. The facility includes more than 180 living units over 242,000 square feet and is valued at $31 million, according to Scott County tax records.
The facility's website describes a varying range of services from independent living to assisted living to nursing home care to memory care.
SSND leaders did not say when the sisters would be moving and did not offer any information about the timing or nature of the pending sale of the Mankato property, saying no additional details would be provided.
Roughly two-dozen sisters will remain in Mankato, though, according to Sister Joyce Kolbet, a member of the SSND Good Counsel Work Group.
"While we are working on transition plans now and don’t have details, sisters who need or want the services of Benedictine Living Community will move," Kolbet said in a written response to a question from The Free Press. "The other sisters, approximately 25, will continue to live in community and minister in the Mankato area. These include the director of the Learning Center, tutors and other volunteers; a well-known woodcarver; employees at Head Start, VINE Faith in Action, and a local accounting firm."
Good Counsel has a long tradition of community service, and that will continue through the sisters remaining in Mankato.
"We will continue to serve on boards, read to the blind, volunteer in other capacities, and be active in local Catholic parishes," Kolbet said. "In addition, sisters will be involved in Pedal Past Poverty through our presence and donations. There will also be province offices in a Mankato location."
There were 144 mostly elderly nuns living on the campus on April 2, 2021, when SSND first discussed its plans to sell the entire property. The campus was established 110 years ago to serve as a regional base for the sisters and as the home of a girls academy that operated until 1980.
As the name implies, the organization trained sisters as teachers for Catholic schools throughout the region. The School Sisters have been part of the community for nearly as long as Mankato has existed, first arriving in 1865 to serve as teachers to the children of German immigrants in the Minnesota River valley.
“Our congregation’s history has been full of change and so will our future," said provincial leader Sister Debra Sciano in a statement. "We rely on prayer to lead us always, especially in times of transition. We count on your support and prayer during these times and assure you of ours.”
The Central Pacific Province stretches across much of the central and western United States. The province has about 800 nuns, a large share of the 2,100 remaining School Sisters across 25 states and six foreign countries. In 1967 there were more than 7,000.
Along with Good Counsel, the province intends to sell its other remaining campuses — Notre Dame of Dallas in Texas and Sancta Maria in Ripa in St. Louis. Notre Dame of Elm Grove near Milwaukee was sold last year. That redevelopment included plans for three new apartment buildings on the campus and renovation of existing buildings into two- and three-bedroom rental units, all to be leased at market-rate rents costing as much as $2,000 to $3,100 a month for the apartments in the historic buildings, according to documents filed with Elm Grove's Planning Commission last summer.
A real estate listing for the Mankato campus included an asking price of $10.6 million and highlighted the unique nature of the property — an expansive forested and landscaped parcel in the heart of a developed city, 154 residential units, a small gymnasium, a library, a conference center, a large solar array, multiple historic buildings, art studios and a Romanesque chapel featuring 60 stained-glass windows.
Monday's announcement offered no information on what will come next for the Mankato campus, only that SSND officials "are in negotiations with a developer for the purchase of the property at Our Lady of Good Counsel. ... Regarding sale of the property, there is a nondisclosure agreement in place, so no additional details can be shared at this time."
The message was much the same regarding the move of the sisters to Shakopee.
"There are many details to be worked out concerning the move to Benedictine Living Community," the announcement stated. "No additional details are available at this time."
