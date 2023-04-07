MANKATO — After her grandmother taught her the importance of putting faith in action in 2020, a Janesville girl took it up on herself to organize annual collection drives during Lent for people in need.
Gabi Cousins, 11, completed her latest service project on Good Friday in Mankato, delivering a haul of donated items to A Fresh Start, a nonprofit supporting people as they transition from homeless shelters to housing.
Gabi and family delivered furniture, kitchen supplies, bedding and a trailer and van full of more items to the nonprofit's unit at Storage Lounge, learning more about A Fresh Start in the process.
"You never get to see this most of the time," Gabi said of getting a behind-the-scenes look at the nonprofit. "I like helping them out in ways they need."
The 11-year-old started her “faith in action” projects in 2020 when she was a third grader. She came up with it on her own after her faith formation lessons with grandmother Ann Carda.
From there, said grandfather Bob Carda, Gabi ran with the idea. Ahead of each season of Lent, the Janesville girl lets her grandparents know which cause she wants to support.
Service is important to the family, Ann said. Bob served in the military for 30 years before his retirement.
"That's the way we grew up all our life and our kids and family are the same way, service minded," she said. "We're pretty darn proud."
The grandparents volunteer at A Fresh Start, seeing firsthand how important donations when they make deliveries to people coming out of homelessness. Gabi helped deliver items to a client in Waseca after dropping off her donations in Mankato.
Clients may have a roof over their head, but often they don't have beds, chairs, kitchen tables or other items, said A Fresh Start's executive director, Amy Klugherz. They more or less start from scratch.
"So people like Gabi who care about that and are empathetic are great," she said.
A Fresh Start began serving about four to five clients per month in 2020 and is now up to 10 to 13 per month. Organizations ranging from Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Partners for Housing, Beyond Brink and county social services refer clients to it.
Donations go directly to families, with volunteers organizing and delivering items.
Klugherz and Gabi met in February to discuss the girl's project. Gabi's poise and preparedness were evident right away, Klugherz said.
"She came with paper and pen and took notes and asked smart questions," she said. "She's going to run something someday. She's a good leader."
From the meeting, Gabi learned about specific needs and did further research on homelessness in southern Minnesota. She organized a drop box at her church, St. Ann's Catholic in Janesville, and spoke to the congregation about her latest project, asking them to imagine what it would be like not to have their basic needs met.
In past years her collection drives supported students in Janesville and the Options for Women Mankato pregnancy center. You don't have to be an adult to make a difference, she said, encouraging other young people to seek out organizations in their communities.
Next year, Gabi is considering a sports equipment collection drive in partnership with brother, Shea, 8. She loves volleyball, soccer and gymnastics, she said, and wants other children to have the same opportunities.
