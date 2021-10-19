GOOD THUNDER — A compost facility near Good Thunder is back up and running after the Blue Earth County Board gave unanimous approval for it to resume operations.
MFS Compost was first approved in 2012 to recycle organic food waste into compost. While the facility struggled with odor issues and an uncertain market for the finished compost, commissioners and the operators said lessons learned, a variety of changes at the facility and new requirements should ensure smoother operations.
"I think they'll do a good job. I hope they'll do a good job," said Board Chair Kip Bruender Tuesday.
A key change is that the facility will now be under a solid waste license that requires an annual review by the county.
Commissioner Kevin Paap said more recycling of food waste is needed. "Anything that can make us more sustainable, take pressure off the landfill. It's good for the county. "
He said new requirements give the county more leverage to monitor the operation. "It's important that we can do annual reviews."
The facility is owned by Gary, Kevin and David Fitzsimmons and managed by Max Milinkovich.
"We're very happy. We're excited," said Milinkovich after the meeting. "We liked the county's idea of an annual review to get us all together each year. Nothing but good can come from that."
Since the facility was first permitted the county has updated it's ordinances regarding organic composting, something commissioners said gives the county more ability to address any problems at the compost site quickly.
The former facility was plagued by complaints by neighbors about odor. The facility hasn’t accepted food waste since June of 2019 but has continued to process piles of compost that were on the site.
The compost facility and county staff worked on a variety of changes and new requirements to try to limit problems in the future.
County staff has said much of the past odor problems were tied to an ethanol biproduct the facility took in. The plant will no longer accept the biproduct.
The Blue Earth County Planning Commission recently recommended that the County Board approve the permit for the compost facility, although several members voiced concerns about past problems. But the commission members, and county commissioners, had confidence new conditions and operational changes will prevent serious problems.
County board members said there is a growing need for more composting facilities to keep food waste out of landfills.
Milinkovich said they have learned a lot over the years and he's confident the plant will be run well moving forward. He said they've also solved another problem that eluded them in the past — finding a good market for the finished compost. He said that while the finished compost was of good quality, it was difficult to find enough buyers for a strong business model for the facility.
The compost facility is now working with Ag Solutions of Mapleton and Diamond t Ag of Wisconsin, to create and sell a finished product called Living Carbon. Ag Solutions will bring gypsum, calcite, and dairy compost, to blend with MFS compost to create Living Carbon. It is a natural soil amendment that would be sold for use on farmland.
Products that are used in Living Carbon are all either rock or finished compost so there is virtually no odor and material is being mixed/moved frequently to reduce potential odors, according to the compost facility.
Milinkovich said the finished product is spread on area farm fields to improve soils and yields. "We're finding that with the finished compost it's going out the door as fast as we can make it. The yield reports we're getting back are amazing.
"Having the back side secured — the compost sales — is a huge deal."
He said they already have contracts with some large food processors in the region to take their biproducts or food that is past its expiration date or doesn't meet quality standards.
