GOOD THUNDER — The MFS composting facility, which stopped collecting food waste from area businesses in late June and later announced it was closing, has finished processing materials on site and is looking to remove it.
The facility was plagued with ongoing complaints by neighbors of odor. Like other compost sites nationwide, it also was struggling to control PFAS in its water collection pond. PFAS are a family of thousands of man-made chemicals often used in nonstick and waterproof consumer goods, including food containers, that resist breaking down in the environment.
Michael Stalberger, director of property and environmental resources for Blue Earth County, said MFS has finished processing the food waste material that was on site. "They're figuring out how to use that product."
When MFS stopped accepting food waste, it had about 22,000 tons of material on site.
He said the material MFS has finished processing is not what consumers would think of as finished compost they buy at the garden center. The material still has to be screened and put through a final process before it gets to a finished compost.
Stalberger met with MFS officials Friday for an update. He said the company, which is co-owned by Midwest Recycling Solutions based in Brainerd, has not given a precise date it plans to close the site.
Besides removing the raw compost material from the site MFS is disposing of water in its wastewater pond. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has been monitoring the draining and disposal of the pond water. Stalberger said the company had a few options of disposing of the water, which contains PFAS, but he wasn't sure what process they've been using.
"My understanding is (the pond) was drained quite a bit but it's not empty yet." He said freezing temperatures put a halt to completely emptying the pond at this time.
He said the company is complying with terms of the conditional use permit they received from the county.
Neighbors continued to lodge odor complaints this summer and early fall, but Stalberger said things have improved.
"We haven't had any complaints since about October. A lot of (the material) they were working through wasn't wet, which helps a lot (with odor)," he said.
"It's a long process but we're trying to balance the good of composting along with the concern of the neighbors who live out there. We'll keep making progress through the winter."
When MFS stopped accepting waste it temporarily halted the ability of residents and businesses to drop off food waste in Mankato, North Mankato and other communities. But soon after, area communities set up new programs with the food waste being trucked to the Twin Cities area for processing.
Mankato has a food waste drop-off site at the public works building on Victory Drive. North Mankato's site is outside the recycling center on Webster Avenue.
