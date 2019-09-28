GOOD THUNDER — A Good Thunder man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knows.
Ryan Christopher Fitzsimmons, 32, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Fitzsimmons molested a girl who is under 13 years old at a residence in Blue Earth County, the court complaint alleges.
The girl said Fitzsimmons also undressed in front of her, made her touch him inappropriately and said he would make her do it again if she told anyone.
Fitzsimmons denies the allegations.
