MANKATO — A Good Thunder man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that left a woman with 36 stab wounds Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
Dustin Lee Murilla, 33, faces felonies for first-degree attempted murder with premeditation, second-degree murder without premeditation, kidnapping, first-degree assault and fleeing police. The charges were filed Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The woman remained in intensive care Thursday, according to the criminal complaint. The stab wounds were on her legs, arms, hands, face, back, neck, chest and stomach.
The complaint states a caller contacted police Tuesday at 1:27 p.m. to report Murilla and the woman were doing methamphetamine and he had hit the woman in the face before driving off. Murilla reportedly drove back by the caller's house on the sidewalk.
Another caller contacted police shortly after saying Murilla was driving through stop signs and red lights. An officer eventually located Murilla's vehicle on Carney Avenue and followed him on to Highway 169, leading law enforcement on an extensive pursuit.
A phone inside the vehicle helped law enforcement track down Murilla again near Riverfront Drive and Main Street. At one point Murilla drove through yards near Washington Elementary School, where an officer reported seeing children playing outside.
The officer advised the children to go inside and continued the pursuit, according to the complaint. After a winding chase continued near Goodyear Avenue, an officer rammed Murilla's vehicle, causing it to flip over on its roof.
The woman came out of the vehicle covered in blood and collapsed, the complaint states. Law enforcement officers picked her up and ran her to a waiting ambulance.
Six of the stab wounds were reportedly life threatening, and a large knife was found in the vehicle.
After some time, Murilla exited the vehicle and was taken to Mankato's hospital. A doctor asked him if he used the knife on the woman and reported Murilla said he tried to but she kicked him.
Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents then spoke with Murilla and reported him saying he remembered cars following him and hearing police sirens.
A friend of the woman's reportedly told investigators she heard Murilla say he was going to stab her and asked where he should cut her first.
Prosecutors on Friday filed an intent to seek an aggravated sentence against Murilla, meaning he'd receive a longer sentence.
