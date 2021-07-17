GOOD THUNDER — As Good Thunder’s mayor since 1992 and a resident since 1965, Robert Anderson has seen plenty of community celebrations in his day.
He recalls huge Labor Day weekend events in his youth. The annual tradition eventually ended, he said, and attempts to organize other community celebrations in more recent years were too often thwarted by bad weather.
The city had better luck for its biggest celebration in years Saturday, with hundreds lining up for a parade and other events to commemorate Good Thunder’s sesquicentennial.
w Anderson said before heading off down the parade route.
Anderson has been mayor in the city, with a population of about 583 people, for about one-fifth of its history. Celebrations like Saturday’s serve as reunions for many people, he said, pointing out how one Miss Good Thunder from years past came back from Florida to be there.
The event’s timing worked out as well as the weather did. If the sesquicentennial came up one year earlier, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions likely would’ve stymied plans for a big gathering.
Good Thunder’s St. John Lutheran Church, for example, predates the city by one year and therefore had its sesquicentennial set for last year. Janice Berndt, who’s lived in the area for about 34 years, said the church had to postpone its 150th festivities.
Knowing how many people were excited about the city’s celebration, she was glad it worked out with so many people out having fun.
“I think everybody was ready just to be able to get out and see their neighbors and friends,” she said.
Her classmate from school, Wendy Howieson, served as grand marshal in the parade. The two are originally from the Bricelyn area, but both ended up moving to the Good Thunder area.
Howieson recently retired from Maple River West Elementary School after teaching fourth grade for 38 years. While readying to start the parade, Howieson commended all the people who put hard work into organizing the sesquicentennial.
“They’ve worked so hard and put so much time into it,” she said. “Our committee has just gone above and beyond to make this a fun experience.”
It’d been so long since the city had a big celebration, she noted. Seeing happy people out enjoying themselves made all the hard work worth it.
“It’s so exciting,” Howieson said. “Everyone is smiling and having fun; they’re ready to get back to normal life.”
