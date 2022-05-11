MANKATO — Republican Party activists in the Mankato-North Mankato-St. Peter area have selected their candidates in upcoming legislative races — choosing challengers to Democratic Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Luke Frederick and endorsing GOP Rep. Susan Akland in her reelection bid.
Mark Wright, a semi-retired businessman who lives in North Mankato, was endorsed to run against Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, in District 18. Dar Vosburg, a Mankato Realtor, was endorsed against Frederick, DFL-Mankato, in District 18B.
None of the three Republicans faced opposition at the local endorsing convention in Mankato Tuesday night and received the unanimous blessing of convention delegates.
Wright grew up in New York state and Connecticut and spent much of his adult life in Baltimore before moving to Minnesota six years ago with his wife, who had previously lived in the state.
Wright owned a business that manufactured, designed and installed vinyl windows and patio doors. After selling the business, he is mostly retired but serves as a business coach with the Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation in Mankato.
Wright said his political run was prompted by rioting in the Twin Cities, a desire to ensure that public schools avoid "political teachings or gender programs" and a belief that state government policies and tax rates need to be more friendly to business. Other priorities would be to "restore integrity to the voting process" and a push for energy independence.
"I'm disappointed by recent events in Minnesota and I'm going to stand up and make a difference in the Minnesota Senate," he said. "The past two years have been a disgusting experience on so many fronts."
Frentz announced in January that he would seek a third term in the state Senate.
Vosburg grew up in the Twin Cities, moving to Mankato 33 years ago after she married a Mankato native. She has owned her own real estate firm for 25 years and also manages Anytime Storage and is part-owner of a thermography business.
Vosburg said she had not previously been involved in politics, worried that it might drive away clients, but said COVID restrictions and closings, vaccination requirements and concerns about Minnesota's state budget and economy made her willing to take the leap.
"I just felt the calling to do it," she said. "It's either do something or shut up — don't complain."
Other motivations for her run to unseat Frederick, who previously announced that he would seek a second term, include concerns that critical race theory might be taught in public schools, her opposition to calls for defunding police and a desire to ensure that elections are honestly conducted.
Vosburg also favors using Minnesota's record-setting revenue surplus to finance tax cuts: "I believe a majority of it should go back to the people."
House District 18B includes most of Mankato, plus Skyline and Eagle Lake.
In House District 18A, it looks likely to be a rematch of the close 2020 race with Akland attempting to hold the seat she won over first-term Democratic state Rep. Jeff Brand. Both candidates live in St. Peter and previously announced their plans to run in this year's election.
District 18A, the other half of Senate District 18, is made up of all of Nicollet County. Kasota, Lime Township and the area in-between are in the district as well. And House District 18A also includes small portions of Mankato north of Highway 14 and west/north of Riverfront Drive, along with a bit of the Lincoln Park and west Mankato neighborhoods.
The two-week filing period for legislative races begins on Tuesday. If no other Republicans and Democrats file, the six candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 general election ballot. If more than one candidate for each party files for any of the three races by the May 31 deadline, a nominee for the party will be decided by voters in the Aug. 9 primary election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.