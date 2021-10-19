MANKATO — Michele Gors, an Emmy Award winning broadcaster with more than three decades in the industry, has been named general manager of KEYC News Now (CBS/Fox).
She succeeds Ed Woloszyn, who died recently following a brief battle with cancer.
The promotion was announced by Atlanta-based Gray Television, which has stations in 113 markets.
Since 2019, Gors has been news director for KTTC (NBC) in Rochester, Minnesota, which Gray recently acquired from Quincy Media. Gors has served as a news manager and news director in several markets including Memphis (WREG), Tampa (WTSP), and Wichita (KWCH).
Gors also served as president/CEO of PBS affiliated KPTS in Wichita. She is a fellow with the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism and has served on several nonprofit boards.
