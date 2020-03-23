ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he’s working at home as a precaution after learning he’d been in contact with someone who had COVID-19.
A statement from the governor's office says a member of Walz's security detail tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday night. Walz was in close contact with the person late last week. Walz is not showing any symptoms.
Walz’s announcement came as he prepared to issue multiple new executive orders to aid in Minnesota’s COVID-19 response but was holding back on telling residents to shelter-in-place, an official said.
Walz and state Health Department officials are expected to update reporters at 2 p.m. on the latest actions they’re planning to slow the pandemic. Walz has been hesitant to declare a shelter-in-place order until there is clear direction to people and affected entities about how to adjust.
Also on Monday, two of Minnesota’s most prominent politicians announced the disease had touched their families directly. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said her brother died in Tennessee from COVID-19, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said her husband is now hospitalized in Virginia with the coronavirus.
