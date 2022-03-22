NEW ULM — With Mankato and New Ulm in line for public safety funding in Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed budget, city leaders from the two communities met with him Tuesday to outline their needs.
The roundtable discussion at New Ulm’s fire station touched on the need for local control over how funds are used, along with the importance of more mental health resources and staffing for local police and fire departments.
Walz’s budget proposes a $300 million investment in public safety over three years. Mankato and New Ulm would stand to gain about $763,000 and $242,000 annually for three years, respectively, if Walz’s budget was approved.
The governor told the group he’d use their feedback on public safety needs, including the benefits of local control over funding usage, in his budget discussions with the Minnesota Legislature.
“It’s fascinating to see the differences in how you’re all approaching it,” he said of Mankato and New Ulm public safety initiatives. “I think that’s why we really need to advocate this legislative session to have as much fungibility around this for our communities.”
The state gave communities similar leeway over how they directed COVID-19 relief funds during the pandemic, which Walz described as a helpful approach.
Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad, Public Safety Director Amy Vokal, Associate Director Jeff Bengtson and City Manager Susan Arntz attended Tuesday. Their wish list ranged from new townhomes to help hire and house more firefighters to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension facility for southern Minnesota to investing in more mental health beds.
Every police and fire chief will say Minnesota needs mental health beds, Vokal said.
“We absolutely need them,” she said. “We take people to Fargo. We take them to South Dakota. We take them to Wisconsin. That’s not doing them any good.”
Lack of mental health beds means people in crisis can find themselves languishing in emergency rooms. Both Vokal and New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert shared how mental health emergencies account for a large proportion of local calls to 911.
First responders are regularly tasked with responding to the calls. More access to mental health resources, including expanded regional crisis teams and more mental health beds, might help address the issue upstream, Walz said, rather than asking first responders to solve it.
“We’re putting public safety in absolutely untenable situations,” he said. “People in mental health crises, too many firearms on the streets, just the most dangerous of times, and then for us to expect we’re always going to get a good outcome is not going to happen that way.”
Boosting morale and trust in local police departments came up as well. New Ulm City Administrator Chris Dalton said some of the city’s funding could be used to gauge local opinions on policing and address residents’ concerns. Getting back to community policing models, he added, would also help build relations between residents and the police force.
New Ulm could also use funding on an unmarked vehicle for when police officers provide transport to victims of domestic violence and other crimes, Borchert said.
“We don’t want to be in a squad car,” he said. “They feel like they just committed a crime. There’s at least that perception, so a transport vehicle would be very beneficial.”
For both Mankato and the region as a whole, Vokal advocated for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to have more of a presence in southern Minnesota. A facility in southern Minnesota, she said, could help local police departments solve more crimes by giving them more access to the BCA’s labs and technology.
“We’re talking about people driving in some cases three hours to go to the BCA,” she said. “ … We do a lot of our investigations ourselves, but I talk to neighboring communities who have to call the BCA because they don’t have that ability.”
The resources could be there to build such a facility, Walz said. The key will be making the case for why it’s needed to taxpayers.
“If we’re able to kind of have a force multiplier of having that in southern Minnesota, the state can provide some of the support and it gives you to more access to get things done,” he said.
