Gov. Tim Walz tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office.
Walz's son, a ninth-grader, tested positive earlier Monday. Walz and wife, Gwen, tested negative in the morning before receiving a positive follow-up test Monday evening.
The governor, age 57, and first lady don't have any symptoms, while their son has mild symptoms.
"My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness," Walz said in a statement.
Vaccinated Minnesotans have markedly lower hospitalization and death rates from COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated residents.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate among vaccinated Minnesotans between ages 50-64, a demographic including Walz, is 3.2 per 100,000 residents, according to state data. For unvaccinated Minnesotans between 50-64, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is 29 per 100,000 residents.
The Walz family is in isolation. Walz plans to continue working from home until he tests negative for the coronavirus.
"In the meantime, I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19," he added in the statement.
