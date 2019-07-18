MANKATO — Gov. Tim Walz declared the end of veteran homelessness Thursday in the 20-county region including Blue Earth County.
The proclamation at Minnesota Valley Action Council in Mankato means known veterans on a regional registry have been housed in southeast Minnesota, a milestone now shared by five of the state’s 10 regions.
While hoping to end veteran homelessness is one thing, Walz said the declaration is about celebrating the years of hard work area partners undertook to make it happen.
“To put into place the mechanisms and collaborations to actually do it is what is separating Minnesota from most of the rest of the nation,” he said.
Minnesota is on track to be the fourth state in the country to essentially eliminate veteran homelessness, a goal Walz said he hopes to reach during his time in office. The statewide Homeless Veterans Registry had 216 veterans experiencing homelessness as of July 8.
“It’s my absolute expectation that we set this goal,” he said. “We know what it’s going to take to get there, and it’s up to us to get there.”
Individuals on the registry receive housing plans tailored to their unique challenges. The River Valleys Continuum of Care — a homeless housing and services planning group covering Blue Earth County and its surrounding counties — work with those on the list to find permanent housing.
Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho said a scarcity of affordable housing is a major challenge for veterans experiencing homelessness. She stressed the need for more housing, citing rising housing costs and stagnant wages.
"The no. 1 thing we need to do is get the production of housing up,” she said. “But we need to also make sure it’s affordable at the wages that people earn."
Statewide, the registry shrank by 1,813 people since December 2014. West-central, southwest, northwest and northwest continuum of care regions reached zero veteran homelessness in 2017 and 2018.
Sustaining the success of recent years will mean continuing to tap the registry as cases arise to prevent homelessness, said Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke.
“What needs to be put in place is a preventative process, which really is the process of using the registry,” he said. “And driving home that once you’re identified, we’re not going to let you go until you’re in a safe location where you have permanent housing."
He noted five veterans in the region have either lived in temporary housing or elsewhere for fewer than 90 days. One of the federal criteria for declaring zero veteran homelessness is the ability to connect veterans to permanent housing within 90 days.
Herke, who like Walz is from Mankato, said local agencies are tapping into community, state and federal assets to find permanent housing for the individuals. They’re also in touch with landlords to find good housing fits.
