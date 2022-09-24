The Free Press
MANKATO — Saturday has been declared Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Day in recognition of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the nation’s first state soybean association now located in Mankato.
The governor’s announcement honoring the Mankato-based association was made during a meeting in August at Farmfest.
“It’s because of the vision of our Founding Fathers that MSGA is here today. We all follow in their footsteps because they knew we needed representation when it came to policy,” stated President Bob Worth in a press release.
A group of Minnesota farmers gathered in Sleepy Eye Sept. 24, 1962, to form an association to represent soybean farmers at the state Capitol. Five hours later, a unanimous vote led to the creation of a farmer-led group that would help advance the state’s agriculture industry.
Today, more than 40 district directors across the state serve on the nonpartisan board on behalf of the state’s approximately 27,000 soybean farmers. Members help support MSGA’s grassroots mission.
Throughout its 60 years in advocacy, MSGA has established connections with policymakers and agency leaders across both parties and all levels of government.
One of MSGA’s first lobbying efforts included securing $500 in state funding for soybean research. Since then, the group has built a legacy of legislative action by: successfully advocating for research, delivering significant tax relief, expanding international markets, protecting the use of chemicals, and helping to create a biodiesel market two decades ago that now contributes nearly $1.7 billion toward Minnesota’s ag economy and adds more than $1 to the value of each bushel of soybeans.
