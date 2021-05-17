Minnesota's government leaders announced a budget framework Monday on a $52 billion two-year budget, moving one step closer toward finalizing that budget before the current one expires at the end of next month.
House and Senate leaders and Gov. Tim Walz say the state's budget will include "historic" investments in E-12 education as well as close to $1 billion in tax relief for Minnesotans, including exemptions on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
"It's a good day," Walz said. "It proves once again that democracy is strong, that compromise is a virtue, not a vice."
Under the terms of the agreement, lawmakers in conference committees are expected to draw up budget plans for major areas of Minnesota's budget by May 28, with proposal details due and agreed upon on June 4. While lawmakers anticipate further disagreements, House and Senate leaders hope to finalize and pass a two-year budget during a June special session — and avoid a government shutdown.
Although the budget framework includes overarching funding targets, it doesn't include agreements on major policy debates this session, from police accountability changes to the governor's emergency peacetime powers. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said lawmakers will address those issues over the next month.
"We're letting the committee process do its work," Gazelka said.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman said the budget framework was due in large part to the federal COVID-related relief bills Congress passed over the last year. While Minnesota has a projected $1.6 billion state budget surplus, the state expects to receive about $8 billion in federal COVID aid, including about $2.8 billion that has a little more flexibility in how it can be spent.
"We were able to do pretty much what everybody wanted, with some compromises," she said. "We're not as strong in some areas as we each would like to be, but we're in a position to give tax cuts, to have historic funding in E-12 ... because of the American Rescue Plan dollars."
The budget framework outlines how Minnesota will spend about $2.8 billion in federal aid coming to Minnesota over the next year. Lawmakers will set aside $500 million for state agencies and the governor's office to use in addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while the Legislature will factor the remaining $2.3 billion into the state's budget.
The framework also includes $70 million toward broadband projects, $75 million for summer learning programs at school districts across the state, $100 million in housing infrastructure bonds and an agreement to boost Minnesota's budget reserves from about $1.6 billion to about $2.4 billion.
It remains to be seen whether lawmakers will actually finalize a budget agreement before the existing budget expires. Ongoing policy issues may tank some budget negotiations. Democrats are set on including law enforcement standard changes in a public safety bill, while Republicans have ardently opposed more stringent vehicle emissions standards and rules on electric vehicles in a state environment budget.
Lawmakers must pass a two-year budget by June 30, when Minnesota's current budget expires or else the state goes into a government shutdown.
State leaders say they're confident a budget will be finalized before then and downplayed concerns policy disagreements could thwart budget discussions over the next six weeks.
"It's difficult to work together when we're so divided, but at the same time I really feel like we've found a place that we can all say it's fine," Gazelka said.
