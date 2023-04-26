MANKATO — One of Minnesota State University’s oldest buildings on campus is a priority for Gov. Tim Walz in this year’s bonding bill.
The governor made the case Wednesday for funding the demolition and replacement of Armstrong Hall, as he joined the university’s president, faculty and students in one of its classrooms after a tour of the roughly 60-year-old building.
“They’re able to keep it up. It’s just outlived its usefulness,” Walz said.
While the tour demonstrated the building’s narrow hallways and aging infrastructure, students and faculty voiced another concern in their roundtable discussion: the need for updated learning spaces.
Jean Haar, College of Education dean, told Walz it’s important to think about creating the right learning environment with heightened technology.
“So think of somebody stepping into this room and some that are smaller, how do you create that environment and how you prepare future educators that are going to step into we hope K-12 schools that have innovated and have different learning styles,” she said.
MSU junior David Mesta also recalled his experiences learning in the building.
“A lot of these chairs, they’re not always going to work for every student,” he said. “Not every class has support for technology.”
As the building ages, Armstrong Hall also incurs a lot of deferred maintenance.
That maintenance won’t get less expensive the longer it waits, Walz said.
“It’s important for us not to let that deferred maintenance get too big,” he said.
The project proposal includes the demolition and replacement of the 144,000-square-foot building with a smaller 100,000-square-foot new building and would be completed in multiple phases.
About $8.46 million for Armstrong Hall made the cut in the two-part $1.9 billion infrastructure package that passed the House in March.
That package includes a $1.5 billion bonding bill and a $400 million cash-only bill, which would take money from the general fund.
The initial bonding bill passed 91-43, with 10 more votes than needed for it to pass with a super-majority.
The bill is now in limbo in the Senate as Republicans try to negotiate tax cuts in exchange for their votes.
Walz: A bill will pass
In an interview with The Free Press after Wednesday’s roundtable, Walz said he’s confident infrastructure dollars will pass one way or another.
“We will get a bonding bill done. We will either do it in the traditional fashion with the super-majority that passed the House, or we’ll just pay cash for it and get it done,” he said.
“They are equally divided between outstate, Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities, and they are equally divided amongst the projects that were put in by Republican and Democratic legislators. That will not change. I would hope that those legislators would vote for the projects that were in there.”
The Minnesota House last week unveiled a $3 billion tax package that includes rebates and Social Security tax cuts. The Senate also unveiled its plan Wednesday.
Walz said negotiations linking the tax bill with the bonding bill shouldn’t be how the process works.
“(The bonding bill) would have passed last year had it not been for the politics of the election, and now it’s sitting in the Senate where the Senate continues to come to me and want to negotiate other things in exchange for the bonding bill. I said that’s not how we’ve ever done this. The bonding bill has always run separately.”
Other local projects
About $11.6 million was included in the House’s package for Mankato’s wastewater treatment plant, a dollar amount that local leaders have previously argued is not enough.
Walz said he is supportive of city leaders pushing for that extra money.
“There’s room in there for projects like this. They just simply need to advocate to the Legislature. I certainly support it, so I think that’s one that the city’s looking to fill a little bit bigger gap,” he said.
“I think it really shows, even a dynamic city, one of the fastest growing with a pretty strong property tax base, you can still see the challenge of a community like Mankato. Think of a smaller community that’s trying to replace a water treatment system.”
Walz also said he supports money requested for the second phase of improvements at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
“I’ve seen this having kids who play high school sports in places like Indianapolis, Cleveland, that have made themselves sports destinations,” he said.
“Mankato’s made itself that destination that people come from all over to play here, especially softball. Now we have a world class soccer facility. I agree with the people of Mankato, this asset extends across the state of Minnesota, across the country.”
While not a bonding project, a $48 million BCA crime lab in Mankato also has Walz's backing and he has included it in his public safety budget.
“The BCA facility here, the laboratory, it has been needed for years ... Public safety officials have talked about it and showed the data to support why we needed it for years. We’re going to get that thing built.”
Budget, education funding
As the Legislature approaches its last month of the regular session, lawmakers are hard at work crunching numbers for this year’s budget.
Targets were announced by party leaders earlier this year.
They include about $17.8 billion of new spending from the general fund. Areas included are $2.21 billion for K-12 education, $1.07 billion for transportation, $1 billion for housing, $3 billion for tax cuts, $1.17 billion for children and families, and more.
This comes as local school districts push for a fully funded education formula.
Walz said accounting for inflation in the education budget is critical and noted special education funding as another priority.
“I think tackling at least to the 50% level on the cross-subsidy on special education (is needed), and I think giving some clarity on the formula funding gives more flexibility to the schools.”
