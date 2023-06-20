MADISON LAKE — After a scheduling conflict kept him away from the Mankato area’s walleye opener in May, Gov. Tim Walz visited Tuesday to tout what he called “historic” investments in Minnesota’s fishing industry.
Walz spent the morning fishing on Madison Lake before heading to the Department of Natural Resources’ fish hatchery in Waterville in the afternoon.
The governor’s visit came after he approved $20 million in funding for Waterville's hatchery, on top of another $110 million aimed at shoring up Minnesota’s $4.4 billion fishing and outdoor recreation industry.
“Thanks to the people of Minnesota and the Legislature, we invested generationally in rebuilding our hatcheries and our fisheries to make sure we keep this ecosystem as strong as it can possibly be,” he said after getting to shore Tuesday at Bray Park.
The $110 million includes funding to update public water access points, 15 hatcheries and state park facilities statewide. DNR leaders had asked for an increase in fishing license fees and state park passes to fund the agency’s services, but the Legislature shelved the idea in favor of increases on boat registration fees — from $27 to $59 for motorboats between 17 and 19 feet.
The decisions on proposed fee increases were hard, Walz said, but he suggested people are willing to pay if they know the revenue will upgrade lakes and fishing infrastructure.
“As long as they know it’s improving what they’re doing, I think they’re good with it,” he said.
Walz was at his daughter’s college graduation in Montana during the Governor’s Fishing Opener in the Mankato/Madison Lake area on May 12-13. Hosting the event in May followed by Tuesday’s deferred visit was about showcasing southern Minnesota’s wide diversity of angling opportunities.
“The reason we came to Madison Lake in the first place is trying to make the case that fishing in Minnesota is all across this state,” said Walz, who previously lived in Mankato. “It’s not just northern Minnesota.”
That diversity was on display during his morning on the lake. Led by local guide Jack Michaletz and joined by Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, the group reeled in at least one walleye, northern, largemouth bass, blue gill, white bass and a sheepshead Tuesday morning.
The governor thanked Michaletz and Madison Lake Mayor Al Dorn, who fished on another boat, for hosting. Dorn in turn thanked Walz for highlighting the area’s resources.
“I grew up with these lakes 50 years ago, and the good times are right now for our lake system thanks to our DNR friends,” he said. “They’ve really managed the lakes well.”
Michaletz, who lives on Madison Lake, said it was a relief as a guide when the group reeled in the first fish. It was an honor, he added, to be part of the opener and then get out on the boat with Walz on Tuesday.
“There’s lots of opportunities nearby,” he said of the Madison Lake area. “We have probably 20 to 30 lakes in the 15- to 20-minute radius here.”
