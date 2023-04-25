MANKATO — Southern rock jam band Gov't Mule is set to perform at Mankato's Vetter Stone Amphitheater June 23.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center box office or online at ticketmaster.com.
Gov't Mule formed in the mid-90s as a side project for the Allman Brothers Band. Sounding a lot like the Allmans, Gov't Mule (which fans refer to simply as Mule), with a bit more of a soulful vibe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.