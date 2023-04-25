Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Dakota and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Dakota, Goodhue and Washington Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and Stearns Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. .Wednesday afternoon through the end of the week, daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region. However, forecast precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers. Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from their crest over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 803.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Tuesday was 803.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 799.7 feet next Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&