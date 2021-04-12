MANKATO — A repeat vehicle thief was caught using GPS after he drove into a stranger's garage, charges say.
Hussen Hassan Hussen, 29, of Mankato, allegedly stole car from outside a Mankato residence Friday evening.
Soon after another Mankato resident reported a stranger pulled into his garage and asked where to find a gas station.
Meanwhile police used the GPS tracker in the cellphone that was in the car when it was stolen to locate Hussen in a parking lot, according to a court complaint.
Hussen allegedly admitted he stole the car because he “wanted to go for a joy ride.”
Hussen was charged with felony auto theft and misdemeanor driving without a license Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Last month Hussen reportedly stole another car from Mankato and drove while under the influence of drugs. He has pleaded guilty to auto theft and DWI in that case and will be sentenced in June.
