Ever since Jerry Graf, owner of Graf’s Home Furnishings in Amboy, announced he and his wife, Sandy, were retiring and would having a going-out-of-business sale starting in August, a combination of longtime and new customers have been coming in droves to visit the downtown store.
“We’ve done direct mail and the first letters went out in the immediate area,” Jerry Graf said. “That’s what brought the frenzy — we couldn’t keep up. Now the second set of letters has gone out a little farther, so we’re getting people from Mankato, Blue Earth, and Fairmont.”
Jon and Jane Arnoldy, of Mankato, were recipients of that second mailing. Having recently returned to the area, the timing couldn’t have been better, so they decided to make the drive to Amboy to visit the store for the first time.
“We’ve been looking for some furniture and thought this is a perfect time to come,” Jane Arnoldy said. “Today, we found a king bed.”
Graf’s Home Furnishings is one of the longest running businesses in Amboy, which has a population of about 500. The furniture store is one of the last major businesses to close from the downtown’s heyday.
Sandy Graf said long hours, compounded by the retirement of their two sole employees, and the desire to spend more time with their adult children and grandchildren who live out of state, were all factors in their decision to retire after 69 years in business.
“I turn 65 next month,” Sandy Graf said. “We have two daughters who live out of state. For us working six days a week, it’s not as easy to see them.”
She said Jerry dutifully arrives at the store every morning at 8 o’clock and often works until 9 p.m. to finish deliveries. Having lost friends from their graduating high school class led them to reconsider their priorities.
“That makes you start thinking,” she said. “Do we want to still spend 60 hours a week in here? When you’re an owner, you don’t get away.”
Jerry’s father, Bob, and his grandfather, Joe, opened the store at 112 Main St. in 1950 after realizing they had little interest in managing the pool hall they acquired two years prior when they first moved to Amboy. The men were skilled carpenters and that led to a friend suggesting they go into the furniture business.
They did so well, they acquired two adjacent buildings to expand their inventory during the next few decades, with their main showroom a couple of doors down from the original location.
Back then, Amboy’s downtown had all the shopping amenities one could ask for.
“At the time it was quite lucrative and Amboy was quite a vibrant town,” Jerry Graf said. “It had a business district: a clothing store, shoe store, two car dealers, a doctor, a dentist, grocery store. Most anything that you needed we had right here. It was a commerce center. People came from all over to buy at the time.”
Pat Schoneck, who served as Amboy’s mayor in late 1980s and early ‘90s, said Graf’s Home Furnishings is one of the last relics of that era and its closure will have a big impact on the community. She now lives in Tucson, Arizona, but was back visiting family in August and stopped in to say goodbye to the same family that furnished her first home when she and her husband moved to Amboy in 1955.
“It’s a big loss to the community,” Schoneck said. “I remember when our first grocery stores went out, and I felt really bad about that. We had two good hardware stores, and now we have none. When I left here in 1995, every single one of the buildings had a business in it.”
Jerry Graf said many people were surprised to learn Graf’s Home Furnishings was going out of business, and the outpouring of support has been humbling.
One customer bought her first furniture set after she and her husband married in 1951. Every set of furniture they’ve acquired over the years came from Graf’s. Another woman was leaving the store when her husband paused for a moment to contemplate where they will go now after establishing such a good relationship with the Grafs.
“They’ve been coming in and saying, ‘You can’t close. We’ve bought everything here our whole life.’ You feel bad when you hear that. It’s humbling that people think that highly of us,” Jerry Graf said. “We’ve always tried to treat people right over the years and done what we could to help them out.”
That’s a big part of how the Grafs attribute their longevity as a store. Yet, the demographics are changing in smaller towns, and the trend is moving toward buying furniture online. While younger people may be accustomed to that, he said the middle-age and older generations want to actually see a bed or a chair in person before making a purchase.
Ardys Korstad, an Amboy-based lawyer whose office is next door, said the Grafs have always sold high-quality furniture and have worked very hard over the years. Their focus on American-made products is another fact that led to her being a repeat customer. When she heard they were closing, she was disappointed but not necessarily surprised.
“I know they’re getting older, too,” Korstad said. “When you run a business, people don’t understand the endless number of hours.”
For Jerry Graf, running a downtown shop in a small town for generations means more than just a sale; it’s about building relationships. He said they will remain open until at least November, when they have some flooring installation planned for some customers.
“We’re going to miss the people,” Jerry Graf said. “We went to a picnic at the nursing home where my mom is. Most of the people there, both family and residents, I knew. I thought to myself, the only reason I’ve known all these people is because we’ve dealt with them in business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.