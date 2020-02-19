MANKATO — Michele Gran sat in front of hundreds of farmers and ag students holding up a photo.
"This is not a statistic, this is our son. This is our son Landon. He was 18 years old. He would have been a senior this year."
Last summer Landon died while cleaning out a grain bin on a neighbor's farm near Norseland when he was caught in a sweep auger that goes in a circular motion around the floor of the bin. He was in the bin alone for hours, she said, before he was discovered.
It was the second day he was working on the farm. "He was tired and I asked him not to go. He didn't come home," Gran said.
"This is a preventable accident. Incident. I won't even say 'accident.' "
Gran was part of a panel that spoke at a grain bin safety event that was part of South Central College's annual Ag Symposium Wednesday at the Kato Ballroom.
Since her son's death, Gran has become a passionate advocate for increasing grain bin safety and has been lobbying state lawmakers to pass "Landon's Law."
Gran said she wants a law that provides grants to farmers to voluntarily buy safety equipment, but said she has had blowback from some farmers and farm groups who think she is trying to mandate costly rules on farms. "I don't want to hurt small farmers, I just don't want this to happen to anyone else," she said.
"Every day is an unexplainable tragedy, an unexplainable heartbreak that I don't want anyone else to have to suffer."
Landon's brother, James, said he and his brother, like other farm boys, were often in grain bins on their farm. He said the familiarity of working in them belied the risks they pose.
"It's hard to see the danger just looking at them," he said. James said the death of his brother extends far beyond the pain of his family and relatives.
"I see the impact in the community on the faces of the people my brother touched."
Jim LeBrun, who has been with the Adrian Fire Department for 21 years, talked about his brush with death as a child growing up on a farm in southwest Minnesota.
As a 12-year-old he and siblings played a game in a portable grain bin, turning on an auger that would pull grain out of the bottom of the bin and then quickly shut off automatically. The kids would stand atop the grain and let it suck their legs into the grain up to their knees before the auger shut off.
But one time the auger didn't turn off and LeBrun was pulled deeper as his brother tried unsuccessfully to pull him out. His brother scrambled out to shut the auger off but LeBrun was then up to his neck in grain.
"I remember I could wiggle my toes but could't move anything else."
LeBrun encouraged rural fire departments to seek grants to get grain bin rescue equipment and training.
Jim Zwaschka, an agribusiness service technician instructor at SCC and assistant chief of the North Mankato Fire Department, said his department and others have not only spent more time training on farm rescues but also on education.
"Our focus is on prevention." He said more departments are trying to give farmers information on safety measures, such as using harnesses and having two people present when working in bins.
The panel spoke after the audience watched the film SILO.
SILO is the first feature film about grain entrapment. The film, inspired by true events, follows a harrowing day in an American farm town when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot grain bin.
