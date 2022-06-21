At the Grand Center for Arts & Culture in New Ulm, Whitley Budahn, 9, carefully wraps a long piece of string around a circular frame before decorating it with pebbles and moss to create her own tree of life to take home.
Nearby, cousins Jaycee and Dylan Nilson partner with volunteer Pat Woratschka and teacher Rhonda Johnson at pulling apart a rope into smaller pieces to create their own frames.
For Budahn, as well as the other kids attending Saturday’s class, the medium is new, but they’re all familiar with the Creative Kids classes here, making everything from ornamental gifts for their parents to painting animals and making pottery. Budahn’s artistic creativity extends to projects at home too.
“I’m making a solar system,” she explained. “I got little foam balls from Wal-Mart and then a skinny stick, then I take them apart and I put the foam balls on it into a circle. Today I’m painting them.”
While this class is geared towards elementary school students, Johnson won’t turn away kids who are younger. Her philosophy is that anyone, no matter their age, can enjoy the fun of being creative and producing something unique with their own hands.
“If somebody has a little one that wants to come even to the painting classes, I will not turn them away because if they have that passion and want to do it, it doesn’t matter if it turns out like everybody else’s if they’re proud of it and have fun doing it,” Johnson said.
The tree of life art class is the first of three nature-themed monthly classes Johnson is teaching at the Grand this summer.
“There’s more of a multi-medium approach to the art projects this summer,” said Johnson, who has been teaching kids art classes at the Grand for the past seven years.
“They’re all nature related, so this first one was making a tree of life. The next one will be creating a beehive and the one in August is bird feeders with recycled materials. So, they get to paint and there’s also that environmental theme.”
Johnson is one of three instructors teaching classes at the Grand this summer. While this particular class is geared towards young children, Executive Director Charlie Leftridge said they are making a concerted effort to offer programming for older kids as well. There are also classes like quilting and printmaking for adults.
“We completed a needs assessment this last year and realized there was kind of a big gap in programming for middle school and high school students,” Leftridge said. “So, we’re trying to build into our operations and programs more opportunities for that age group.”
In addition to art classes, the Grand also hosts weeklong summer camps for older kids in the afternoons, and for younger kids in the mornings. That includes a new fiber arts camp this summer for grades 5-12.
“We knew there was an interest in fiber arts for grades 5-12 so we’re partnering with 4-H to make that happen. It will be an inaugural program and we’ll see how it goes but it’s possible that will be an annual camp as well. They get a three-hour session everyday where they’re working on different mediums of art.”
Along with including more mediums and environmental themes, Leftridge said the Grand is also delving into cultural themes and teaching kids about the symbiotic relationship between art and culture.
The focus on wider mediums and cultural themes is part of a five-year strategic plan, an inspiration broadly shared by both staff and guest-teaching artists, Leftridge said.
Those new classes include Origami and its history and symbolism in Japanese culture. Leftridge said another teacher, Kay Martin, works with a loom and will talk about that Native American art form as well.
“We’re constantly evaluating and figuring out how to do more of that,” he added. “It’s cool because the kids are really receptive to that and it’s a natural way to talk about it because art and culture are so interconnected.”
While many of the kids attending classes and summer camps here come from New Ulm, Leftridge said they also get students from the Twin Cities, St. Peter, and Mankato.
Skyler Dustin, of New Ulm, whose two children, Avery, 5, and Ryker 7, attended the tree of life class, said they were walking down Minnesota Avenue and were intrigued by the large historic Grand Center for Arts & Culture building. They walked in and were immediately impressed. When Skyler’s wife saw that the Grand offered children’s programming, she signed them up for a class at the Cellar Press, a room full of classic printing and letter presses that offers classes for both kids and adults at the Grand.
“They (kids) thought it was really cool,” Dustin said. “Their last art class was in the basement, kind of like a wine cellar. It reminded them of a cave – they were really interested in it.”
Johnson’s interest in art really took hold when she was in high school. Later when she had kids, she opened her own day care and painted murals on the walls. Pretty soon other parents began asking her to paint murals for their kids too. It was actually one of those parents from her day care who happened to serve on the Grand’s board of directors who asked if she would be open to teaching here.
She said working with kids and introducing them to new mediums and way to express themselves artistically is an opportunity she didn’t have when she was their age.
“There are so many sports camps and stuff like that for kids to do, but I wasn’t that person when I was younger — I wanted to do art stuff and it wasn’t available to us,” Johnson said.
“We have so many kids who come back repetitively because this is what they love, and it exposes them to something a little bit different,” she said. “I remember as a child my aunt taught me how to do some painting, and I’ll never forget that because it opened up another whole world for me to be able to learn how to do that.”
