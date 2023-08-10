About a year and a half ago, Anne Makepeace — founder and chair of the building committee for the Grand Center for Arts & Culture in New Ulm — noticed something unusual along the building’s interior back wall.
“We noticed a large, white chalky line on the side of the addition,” she said. “It was something new, so we had it investigated. It turned out to be effloresce, indicating the water had penetrated behind the CMU brick.”
Those CMU bricks, or concrete masonry units, were part of a three-story addition constructed along the back of the original building to make room for an elevator in 2014. That two-year project, costing $2.4 million, was funded through a combination of public grants and private donations.
Makepeace said that all historic buildings need continual maintenance, but the construction mistakes from 2014 were severe enough that the entire addition had to be demolished and rebuilt.
“When they took out larger swaths of it, it became apparent that there was no water barrier there — it had been missed,” Makepeace said. “Some of the windows and things had been misinstalled, causing water to come into the building instead of flowing away.”
Constructed as a hotel in 1875 by Makepeace’s great-great grandfather, Phillip H. Gross, Makepeace and her family purchased the building to turn it into a community space focused on the arts in 2000.
Makepeace, who was executive director of the Grand during the 2014 renovations, said they are working on recovering at least some of the money through litigation.
“We’re pursuing avenues of recovery for some of the cost of this, but we won’t be able to recover all of it,” Makepeace said. “The original contractor is out of business. The people who did the storefront windows, they are no longer in business either. There was an architect who was also supposed to be overseeing it. It was on the specs to do this correctly, and it didn’t happen.”
The Grand’s board hired the Building Restoration Corporation, a company that specializes in renovating historic buildings, to tear down and reconstruct the addition.
“They had done some other work here in town and are the premier masonry restoration company in the state of Minnesota,” Makepeace said. “We hired these guys because of their expertise in this kind of thing — we hired the right people this time.”
The crew arrived in March from the Twin Cities-based company’s Rochester office and began tearing down the back addition to fix the water problems behind the blocks.
“There wasn’t anything wrong with the block (itself) — it was everything behind it that was causing issues for the building,” said Jake Finnegan, project lead for the Building Restoration Corporation.
After the demolition, the crew reconstructed the back wall and added a water-proofing system, insulation, and an air and vapor system during the spring and early summer.
Makepeace said the cost of the demolition, relaying the brick with an efficient water-proofing system and redoing the windows adds up to about $700,000. That combined with some repairs on two additional walls and the reconstruction of a deck used for concerts and camps in the back will push the total cost to about $1 million.
She said many people in the community wanted to know why a project of this scope was necessary just a decade after the addition was built. So, the nonprofit began a social media campaign — along with distributing pamphlets and info-sheets — explaining the reason for the renovations and breaking down the cost.
While the nonprofit has enough money set aside for programming in the bank to cover the cost for now, it is hoping to secure enough funding through individual and business donations so the expenses don’t impact the number and scope of programs offered.
“We have only sent appeals out to individuals so far, and we’re at about $25,000,” Makepeace said. “We’re actually taking pledges for up to three years.”
In addition to the back wall, the crew also tuck-pointed the older front and one side wall — adding a mixture of cement and sand — to fill gaps between the bricks. While the addition itself was just 10 years old, the 1800s-era front and side walls require extra care using techniques from over a century ago to preserve the building’s historic integrity.
Finnegan said the mortar used in the 1800s was softer and sandier — people worked with what they had. But the more applicable and harder mortar used today in modern construction can’t be used on historic structures like the Grand.
“You have to use a certain style of mortar that’s not going to get as hard as what we used on the back of the building, because that’s newer,” Finnegan said. “If you use a harder mortar on something that’s 150 years old, it’s going to cause the brick to break apart and it’s not going to seal right. So, in that aspect, there’s challenges because of how old it is and the type of material you have to work with.”
While other work will continue through September, the crew has finished its work at the center.
Makepeace said the back wooden deck, which was constructed along with the original addition in 2014 and used for outdoor concerts and children’s camps, will be reconstructed using more durable composite building material, a change that required approval from Minnesota’s state historical preservation office.
“Next year we might have a fundraiser called ‘Deck the Grand,’” Makepeace said. “We have raised bed gardens back there. They’ll have to resod it and redo the concrete. So, it will probably be into next summer (to complete).”
