ST. JAMES — A Watonwan County project is a recent recipient of state grant funds to combat noxious weeds and invasive species of plants.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has awarded $95,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. Twenty projects are being funded though the 2021 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant.
Watonwan County Noxious Weed Program was awarded $5,000.
Funds may be used purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.
Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.
