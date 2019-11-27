MANKATO — A $10,000 grant from the Joy in Childhood Foundation will support Feeding Our Communities Partners’ food programs for elementary and middle school students.
The grant was one of 150 awarded by the foundation to nonprofits in 30 states.
The Mankato nonprofit's funding will go toward the BackPack Food Program for elementary students and the Power Pack Program for middle school students. More than 1,000 students at 28 area schools are enrolled in the feeding programs.
“This grant helps us to maintain our programs and to continue as a source of hunger-relief for the students who rely on it,” stated Sheri Sander-Silva, Feeding Our Communities Partners executive director.
Along with the grants, the Joy in Childhood Foundation provided Feeding Our Communities Partners and the other recipients with $25 Dunkin' gift cards to buy breakfast for their staff.
