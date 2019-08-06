MANKATO — A mentoring program serving 225 youth in the Mankato area received a $45,000 grant Tuesday.
The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation awarded the funding to Mankato Family YMCA’s Brother/Sister program, which pairs boys and girls ages 6-14 with adult role models.
YMCA Director of Social Responsibility Cheryl Hamond said in a release the contribution will help area children. “Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up with the guidance and support of a caring adult and we are grateful for this crucial investment toward that effort,” she said.
The program is in need of adult mentors, with girls waiting three to six months to be paired and boys as long as 18-24 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.