ST. PETER — St. Peter’s Parkview Manor housing complex received more grant funding for an upcoming roof and air system project.
Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced the city is one of 34 recipients of the state’s Small Cities Development Program grants Tuesday. The program is designed to help fund infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in rural cities, townships and counties.
For the 62-unit, low-income housing complex in St. Peter, said Parkview Manor director Michelle Connor, the funding will make a big difference.
“We were hoping (the grant) would come through,” she said. “It’s going to be used for a new roof and new air-exchange unit.”
The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority submitted the grant application about a year ago. Connor knew the city was a finalist for the funding but found out it secured the grant on Tuesday.
The roof’s condition has worsened over the last 20 or so years. Between the roof and the air system, the upgrades should make the building more energy efficient, Connor said.
The state grant will cover $575,000 for the project, according to the governor’s office. In March the project received another $300,000 in federal funding.
Connor estimated the project’s cost will be between $750,000 to $1 million in total. Construction could start in summer 2023.
Walz mentioned the city in his office’s press release announcing the grants, stating “from St. Peter to Swanville, Minnesota does better when all of our neighborhoods are thriving.
“These grants are going directly to smaller communities to help with infrastructure projects and keep our cities growing and thriving,” he stated. “We are working to make Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family — no matter where you live.”
St. Peter was the only community in Nicollet or Blue Earth counties to receive a grant Tuesday. Kiester in Faribault County received $600,000 for public facility improvements, while Mountain Lake in Cottonwood County will get $759,000 for owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation.
