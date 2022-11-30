NORTH MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Bend, Don’t Break Initiative will have three new projects joining them to help Minnesota farmers cope with adversity.
One of the grant recipients for the mental health initiative is the Southern Minnesota Agricultural Center of Excellence, which is headquartered at South Central College’s North Mankato campus and represents Minnesota State colleges and universities throughout southern Minnesota.
The center received a $25,000 award to “provide consultation and coaching to farmers and farm families that are working on a transition or succession plan for their farm operations, and to contribute materials to a new Minnesota farm transition/succession workbook.”
Executive Director of the Center Megan Roberts is grateful for it.
“We are so pleased to be able to offer important educational assistance on farm transfer and succession planning to Minnesotan farmers via this small grant,” she said. “Transferring a farm to the next generation is an often difficult and complex process, and one-on-one impartial assistance can be an invaluable part of the process.”
The other two new projects — including the Minnesota FFA Foundation and the Latino Economic Development Center — received funding of about $50,000.
"Agriculture can be a tough profession and Minnesota farmers experience a wide variety of physical, mental and business stresses day to day and season to season," stated Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen in a news release. "We're proud to work with partners like these to support farmers in meaningful ways."
The three organizations join 11 others in the MDA's Bend, Don't Break Initiative, which is supported by a $559,605 award from the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Program from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
