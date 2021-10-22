ST. PETER — Wi-Fi hotspots are now available for long-term use by library card holders who live within the nine-county Traverse des Sioux Library System, thanks to an American Rescue Plan Act grant.
Libraries within the system received a total of 400 devices.
Hotspots provide internet access points that allow users to connect to a Wi-Fi network using a smartphone or laptop.
St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave., has added to its collection 35 hotspots that may be borrowed for a three-month checkout period.
The devices are available on a first-come, first-served basis to patrons age 18 or older. Users are required to have a library card and to sign an agreement to be eligible to borrow devices.
Staff will be on hand to answer patrons' questions about setting up hot spots during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday..
St. Peter Public Library's collection also includes a few older hotspots that may be borrowed for one week. Contracts are not required for the older devices.
Those interested in checking out the hotspots should contact their local Traverse Des Sioux library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.