OWATONNA — A grant valued at more than $430,000 will provide thousands of children with books to help practice reading skills before they attend school.
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation worked in partnership with Mankato-based publishers Capstone and ABDO to award 66 organizations a total of 27,828 books.
A selection of titles donated by the publishing companies will be donated to the recipient organizations.
The books, valued at $431,334, will be distributed to children age 5 and younger.
Area recipients are Brown County Public Health, Human Services of Faribault and Martin counties, Kiwanis Clubs of Southern Minnesota, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District, Le Sueur Community Foundation, Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools, Mankato Area Public Schools, Minnesota Child Care Provider Network in Waterville, Minnesota Valley Action Council in Mankato, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools, New Ulm Public Schools, St. Peter Community Childcare Program, Sibley County Public Health and Human Services, Sleepy Eye Public Schools, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School in North Mankato, Tri-City United Public Schools in Montgomery, Waseca County Public Health, Waseca Public Schools Community Education, Watonwan County Health and Human Services, Wellcome Manor Family Services and Wells Public Library.
"We are honored to be providing a record number of organizations with books this year through our Early Literacy Grant Program," Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of early childhood programs, said in foundation news release.
"Reading with young children is critical to their development and future success."
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is a donor-supported foundation that invests for economic growth in the 20 counties of south-central and southeastern Minnesota.
