MANKATO — A grant from AT&T is supporting Mankato Youth Place's after-school program.
The $15,000 grant awarded Thursday will help the nonprofit continue its academic hour. That's an hour each program day in which youths work on homework, read one-on-one with volunteers and do other academic activities, said Executive Director Erin Simmons.
The grant is part of an AT&T initiative supporting youths who do not have Internet access at home.
MY Place provides computers and Internet access to youths who need them to do homework.
“We're doing the easy work providing the contribution. You're doing the real work on the ground with the youth,” said AT&T Minnesota President Paul Weirtz.
MY Place is looking for more volunteers to read with students at least once a week. Male volunteers are especially needed, Simmons said.
Go to www.myplacemankato.org for more information.
