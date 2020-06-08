A grant is helping expand the Surge Youth Leadership program in south-central Minnesota.
New York Life gave the Region Nine Development Commission $10,000 to support the program that aims to develop leadership skills in youth ages 12 to 18. Originally targeting girls, the program is now expanding to include boys.
The funds are being used to develop an online educator training program that will allow more schools to participate. The grant also will allow one area district to implement the program at no cost. The district has not yet been determined.
The Free Press
