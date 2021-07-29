NORTH MANKATO — A grant is supporting scholarships for youth sports and swimming lessons in North Mankato.
The Mayo Clinic Health System gave $6,000 to the city of North Mankato's Spring Lake Park Swim Facility and the new Caswell Sports Youth Activities Program.
The Caswell programs launched in the spring and have included soccer and T-ball leagues, tennis camps and golf lessons. This fall soccer and football leagues are being offered. Swim lessons at the Spring Lake Park Facility Swim Facility also are being offered into the fall.
Go to www.caswellsports.com/youthsports for more information. For scholarship applications go to sites.google.com/view/connectingkidsmankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.