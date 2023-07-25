Nicollet and Sibley East school districts are recipients of one-time grants from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to help improve meat-processing education in Minnesota.
The grants, which come through the Meat Education and Training, or MEAT, Grant Program, total $350,000 and were awarded to nine school throughout the state.
The MEAT grant helps recipients fund equipment purchases, facility renovation, curriculum development, faculty training and more processing-related initiatives at training programs for secondary students.
The public schools were awarded up to $70,000.
Nicollet received $60,000 to help utilize the National Food Science Safety and Processing Curriculum. With facility renovation and equipment, the school will use the program to give students the opportunity to learn about the entire life cycle of an animal from an agricultural, meat production and culinary arts perspective, the MDA said.
Sibley East’s school in Arlington received $21,963 to update an old family and consumer sciences lab to become a meat-cutting lab and develop a pathway for students to build on their skills every year, in grades 8-12, that will end in a work-based capstone.
Courtney VanderMey, MDA’s farm and business development coordinator, said the new one-time funding came out of the 2022 legislative session.
She said the push for the money was inspired by the need for more meat processing in the industry.
“Whether that be from the farmer’s standpoint of livestock producers looking for places to get their animals processed or from the consumers having more choices of where to buy crop,” she said, adding that it’s important to give those looking into the field exposure early on.
While meat processors are looking for more workers, VanderMey said another goal is to inspire students to own their own business.
“And having that background knowledge before entering it, so having that perspective of the business class in schools, like OK, I’m interested in meat processing, maybe I can pursue this further and continue on to one of the community college programs,” she said. “Maybe it’ll be a career point for them in the future.”
Sixteen applicants in total applied for the grant.
