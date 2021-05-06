MANKATO — Celebrations are in order for a local group of memoir writers, after learning they earned a grant to help them publish their work.
The VINE Memoir Writing Group includes 22 authors ranging in age from their 60s to 90s. They each wrote sections along with divvying up editing, proofreading and other duties.
Many of them will be first-time published writers when the book gets published, which is on track for fall 2021.
The book is made possible in part by a $4,000 Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council grant. Writer and group facilitator Linda Good said the grant will cover design and printing costs.
“We were all just elated,” she said. “It meant that we could really pull this off.”
The group previously received a donation to cover a portion of costs but would’ve needed to fundraise for the design and printing. With the grant secured, they planned to celebrate this week at Sibley Park — close to the assisted living facility where one of them is living.
Writing brought the now close-knit group together. In March they met outside the assisted living facility to celebrate member Mary Helen Kennedy’s 91st birthday.
“I’ve been part of groups my whole life and it’s just a community that rarely happens,” said one of the writers, 82-year-old Roger Stoufer. “People are really willing to share their lives and then enjoy the laughter that goes with it. We’re at the age where we can laugh at our mistakes.”
An October release is the hope, followed by public presentations to spread the word out about it. All proceeds from the book will be donated to VINE for arts programming, Good said.
“We’re hoping the presentations will be not only showcasing one or two or three of our writings, but also encouraging people to write,” Good said.
Knowing how much the group likes a good laugh, Stoufer said the presentation will likely include some zingers. And the range of perspectives set to be in the writing collection should make for an interesting read, he added.
“We have an amazing bunch of people with different skills and different ideas represented in the book, and that makes it fun to read,” Stoufer said.
Just like with the writing, applying for the grant was a team effort. Good gave credit to Mira Frank for writing the grant, while thanking the arts council for answering the group’s questions along the way.
“Getting the grant just shows that other people have faith in us and that we can do this,” Good said. “It was just that extra boost we needed, I think.”
The group had planned to meet up outside last week, but weather forced them to cancel. They switched it to Zoom, which they’ve all had to become more familiar with for meetings during the pandemic.
To reach out to the group about scheduling a presentation, Good suggested people call VINE at 507-387-1666.
