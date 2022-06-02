MANKATO — The Otto Bremer Trust awarded grant funding to area organizations providing substance abuse treatment, health care access to underserved populations, and child care services.
The three recipients in Mankato and the surrounding area are Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, House of Hope in Mankato and Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery in New Ulm, according to a release from Otto Bremer Trust.
Mayo in Mankato's $65,000 grant will be used to improve health care access and outcomes for populations who might not otherwise seek medical care. The health system has used community health workers in recent years to help non-English speakers navigate the health care system.
House of Hope received $50,000 for general operations. General operation funding gives organizations flexibility on how to use it, and it will aid House of Hope in offering treatment services to adults experiencing mental health challenges and chemical dependency.
The Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery received $40,000 for general operations. The nonprofit provides emergency shelter to children in crisis along with support for their families.
The investments are part of $850,000 in total funding going to southern Minnesota organizations in the trust's latest grant cycle.
“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” stated Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee for Otto Bremer Trust, in a release.
Another grant recipient, the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, isn't based in the Mankato area but does pursue housing projects in the region. The Slayton-based nonprofit received $90,000 for general operations to partner with communities on affordable housing projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.