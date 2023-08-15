MANKATO — Farmers can apply to get reimbursement for equipment to advance soil health.
Applications can be made through the Blue Earth County Soil and Water Conservation District. It is one of the first and only programs to reimburse for purchasing new and used equipment or parts to retrofit existing equipment that will advance soil health through methods such as reduced tillage and cover crops.
Awards will range from $500 to $50,000. The state provided $2.3 million for the program.
The application period closes Sept. 15 and grants will be announced Jan. 1.
The grants are for reimbursement only and expenses must not occur before the grant contract start date. Eligible applicants include owners and lessees of farmland in Minnesota as well as local government units.
To apply contact SWCD at 507-345-4744.
