MANKATO — A cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains elusive, but research into whether cognitive training can help prevent or slow its progression is picking up.
Programs at VINE are providing local opportunities to further the burgeoning research.
The nonprofit recently received a $76,270 grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging to offer cognitive training programs for people diagnosed with early-stage dementia.
The program will add to VINE’s existing cognitive trainings for people whose dementia symptoms were less progressed. The funding goes along with another grant for the cognitive trainings from the MN River Area Agency on Aging.
VINE Executive Director Pam Determan said the hope is to target the program toward people before or early in their dementia progression.
“By the time someone really starts to show a lot of signs of memory loss, things have been happening in their brain for a number of years already,” she said.
The multi-week trainings known as “Mind Aerobics,” created by the New England Cognitive Center, include activities designed to test participants’ cognitive abilities. The exercises measure six cognitive functions ranging from reaction time to memory to language.
Jeff Buchanan, a Minnesota State University psychology professor and the cognitive center’s research lead, already has been measuring before and after results from a pilot program at VINE this year. He said expanding the cognitive trainings should lead to better scientific testing.
‘“My hope ultimately with this is these types of programs can be part of a comprehensive lifestyle program and possibly delay the onset of dementia,” he said.
Research suggests remaining socially and physically active may help reduce dementia’s onset. Buchanan said staying mentally active shows similar positive results in early research.
“The general thing we know is that remained cognitively active and stimulated seems to at least be correlated with less decline,” he said.
The new program will specifically include people who’ve received dementia diagnoses. The pilot sought people who self-identified as forgetful but hadn’t had official diagnoses.
With how isolating yet common dementia is, Determan said VINE also is planning education campaigns about the disease and how cognitive training programs might help.
“It’s really, really big, the number of people living with dementia,” she said. “It’s scary almost.”
About 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The number is projected to rise to 14 million by 2050.
VINE was one of 11 organizations in Minnesota receiving board on aging funding for programs serving people with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.