The Free Press
MANKATO — Mayo Clinic’s EverybodyIN Fund for Change grants have been awarded to non-profit organizations within Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota’s region.
The funds are to be used to support efforts to advance racial equity and inclusion.
Mankato grantees are:
• Life-Work Planning Center — $10,000 for its Women in Transition program’s workshops. One of the workshops focuses on careers in health care and is offered quarterly in partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System.
• Open Door Health Center — $3,000 to provide COVID-19 vaccination outreach and communication to minority populations.
• Minnesota State University’s College of Allied Health and Nursing — $3,000 to support a project to help close a “provider of color” gap. The project’s goal is to create a culturally representative workforce within behavioral health care.
• MY Place — $2,000 to develop youth-focused racial justice facilitator curriculum in collaboration with Mankato YWCA.
In the area, New Prague Area Chapter of PFLAG received $2,000 in support of outreach and education to regional communities. PFLAG provides support, information and resources for LGBTQ+ people, their parents, families and allies.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southwest Minnesota region includes hospital sites in Fairmont, New Prague, Mankato, St. James and Waseca.
More than 100 organizations in communities that Mayo Clinic serves applied for EverybodyIN Fund for Change grant funding. A total of 36 organizations in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin will receive a portion of grant dollars.
Funding for these grants comes from Mayo Clinic staff, who contributed nearly $89,000 to the fund last summer. Mayo Clinic’s match brought the fund’s total to $200,000.
