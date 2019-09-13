MANKATO — A grease fire spread after a Mankato resident tried to extinguish it with water Thursday night.
No one was injured in the fire at 201 Tanager Path that was reported around 9:22 p.m., Mankato fire Lt. Jay Kopishchke said.
A pot of cooking oil over-heated and caught fire on the stove, Kopischke said. The fire spread to kitchen cabinets when an occupant threw water on it.
Firefighters quickly contained the fire, the lieutenant said. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
Kopischke issued a reminder Friday to never leave cooking grease unattended and never use water on a grease fire.
For a grease fire contained to a pan, the lieutenant said placing a lid or a cookie sheet over the pan is the best response. If the fire spreads, he said, use a fire extinguisher.
