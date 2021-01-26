NEW ULM — No one was injured when a grease fire broke out in a New Ulm restaurant's exhaust system Tuesday morning, Fire Chief Paul Macho said in a press release.
Firefighters responded to a call at 11:30 a.m. reporting a grease fire at Hardee's, 1701 Westridge Road. They arrived to find the fire was contained to the exhaust system and that everyone who'd been inside the building was evacuated.
Crews were on the scene about one hour.
The restaurant's interior suffered light smoke damage. Its exhaust system was heavily damaged.
