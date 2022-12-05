NORTH MANKATO — The eighth annual Great Mankato Toy Drive benefiting two local nonprofits is Saturday.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at the NaKota Bar & Grill in North Mankato and will feature three bands playing throughout the night.
The bands are: the 4th St. Strummers from 7-7:30 p.m., Bee Balm Fields 7:30-8:30 p.m., and David Huckfelt and The Unarmed Forces 9-11 p.m.
“We generally get quite a few toys and support for families in need,” said Jason Mack, executive director of the Committee Against Domestic Abuse, which is one of two Mankato nonprofits the Toy Drive supports. CADA provides help to victims of violence, including children who experience violence in the community.
The second nonprofit helped is the Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota. The Advocacy Center provides resources to children who have experienced sexual abuse, physical abuse or witnessed a horrific crime.
“It’s become a community-based event,” Mack said.
“We typically every year end up filling an entire car of toys and do $1,000 in monetary donations,” said Toy Drive organizer Tatum Roberts, who cautions people not to donate toy guns or swords. “It’s been a pretty successful toy drive from the start, to be honest.”
People can drop off toys and monetary donations throughout the day Saturday at NaKota Bar & Grill. If you are unable to attend the Toy Drive but want to give, go to cadamn.org.
“I think people should give to support this toy drive because a big part of Christmas is making sure that our communities are taken care of and especially the children in our communities who have unfortunately been through more than they deserve to go through,” Roberts said.
“It’s important to wrap our arms around them and help them be heard, and be seen, and supported and loved,” she said.
