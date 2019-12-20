Mankato and North Mankato got a great start on flooding ice rinks, getting most of them ready for kids and adults during the holiday school break.
But unseasonably warm temperatures starting this weekend might bring some slushy conditions for a while.
The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is highs in the upper 30s with high temps staying above freezing until Wednesday.
"Personally I wouldn't complain about 37 degrees, but for ice, it is a problem," said Ashley Steevens, Mankato’s superintendent of parks and open spaces.
With cold temperatures day and night last week, crews in both cities got a good jump on putting multiple layers of water on rinks.
"We have the lights on at the hockey rinks," Steevens said. "With the cold weather last week, we were able to flood at night and during the day." The hockey rinks at Thomas and Stoltzman parks have hard bases, making them easier to flood. They're also the most heavily used rinks.
Alexander Park also has a hockey rink, but with a grass base, so it takes longer for the ice to settle. Additional skating sheets at Alexander, Buscher and Highland parks also have grass bases.
"At Alexander and Buscher, they're not the greatest right now, but they're skateable. We're working on the one at Highland, but the grade out there isn't ideal," she said of a slight slope on the ice rink base. "We were going to grade it out this fall to make it flatter but with the wet weather we weren't able to get in there. We will work on leveling that out next year."
Some of Steevens' crew worked a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift last week to put down a couple of layers of water on all the rinks, and the day crew added two more layers.
"There's multiple layers of flooding. Just enough to make it look wet and then they move to the next one."
Dotson Park, a small neighborhood park on Oak Knoll Boulevard in west Mankato, also has a hockey rink. The city puts up boards and lays down a liner while the rink is flooded and maintained by a resident near the park.
In North Mankato, the two hockey rinks at Spring Lake Park are open, said Park Foreman Jason Lobitz.
Other ice sheets at Wheeler, King Arthur, Walter S. Farm, Pleasant View, North Ridge and Forest Heights parks are at various stages. The rinks at North Ridge and Forest Heights were new sheets added last year.
"King Arthur and Walter Farm are in good shape. The others are taking a longer time to build up because they're not on real level spots. They're not coming so well," Lobitz said. He expects the Wheeler rink to be open this weekend.
Lobitz said the new warming house at Spring Lake, which opened mid-season last winter, is open each night until 10 p.m.
He said if skies are cloudy when it gets warmer in the days ahead, the ice might not melt much. "If the sun comes out, it'll melt."
