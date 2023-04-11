MANKATO — Moods are rising and the risk of local flooding falling as a very warm, dry week ahead allows people to get outside.
"Through Thursday night we look dry with pleasant temperatures. We've survived a tough winter so we deserve it," said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
While serious flooding risk persists on the Upper Mississippi and St. Croix rivers, including at Stillwater, the spring unfolded well along most of the Minnesota River.
"You're in good shape in Mankato," Hewett said of flood risk. "There will be a little more rise upriver but nothing overly concerning."
According to the flood risk analysis released late last week by the Weather Service, a high-water content snowpack in northern Minnesota and the Upper Mississippi continues to raise worries of severe flooding on the St. Croix. And western Minnesota along the upper Minnesota River still has a water-filled snowpack.
But the lower Minnesota, from New Ulm and Mankato all the way to the Twin Cities and the Mississippi, benefitted from the river ice letting loose in recent weeks and the snowcover disappearing, getting a lot of water into the soil and out of the area and reducing flood risk.
And while places such as Granite Falls, Montevideo and Lac qui Parle on the upper Minnesota may yet see some fairly serious flooding as their snowpack continues to melt, it shouldn't cause any big problems in our region.
The Minnesota River at Mankato was nearing 12 feet on Monday. It is expected to level off at 16 feet Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Minor flooding at Mankato doesn't start until the river hits 22 feet.
The last big flood in Mankato was in 2019 when the river topped 26 feet.
At Henderson, the Minnesota River was at 725.5 feet above sea level Monday. It will rise slowly this week, leveling off during the weekend an into next week at about 729 feet. That will still be 3 feet below the starting point of the minor flooding range at Henderson.
At New Ulm the river was at 792 feet above sea level Monday. It is expected to crest Sunday at 800 feet, which is just at the beginning of their minor flood risk level.
Hewett said that while the temperatures will be in the 70s and maybe even low 80s in Mankato this week, things will get more spring-like late in the week.
"Friday through Sunday we could see decent rain, but not a lot. It should be a half to an inch of rain for a good portion of the state over the three days."
He said the rains will come in waves starting Friday morning, then another in the evening and additional round Saturday into Sunday.
"We will see the return of more spring-like temperatures. Temps will drop to the lower to mid 60s Friday and then the 50s Saturday and Sunday."
Too late for syrup
While the summer temperatures are being enjoyed this week, the warm weather and snowmelt came too late for a strong maple syrup season.
"It hasn't been very good this year with the cold," said Brian Hughes, of Eagle Lake, who with family members collects and produces a lot of maple syrup each spring.
"When the season started, we had 2 or 3 feet of snow in the woods. It hasn't been fun."
He said most people have stopped collecting syrup.
"The season is really over. There was pretty good output, but it was a tough year. So we look forward to next year," Hughes said.
