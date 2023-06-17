MANKATO — The Greater Mankato Diversity Council’s Juneteenth celebration Saturday both recognized the historical event and gave the community the opportunity to network and connect.
“It’s nice to see all of us come together, learn from one another and just see what everybody’s doing so we can continue to be a great support here,” said John Harper, who is the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at South Central College.
The Diversity Council’s annual event celebrates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free.
The Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South in 1863, but it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the Civil War.
While Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, the last enslaved people weren’t informed until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news to Galveston, Texas. That date, dubbed Juneteenth, is the basis of the holiday, which gained federal recognition in 2021.
The Diversity Council has been celebrating the date for six years.
Harper said a lot of the conversations that come out of events like Saturday’s surround the topic of equity.
“A lot of it does have to do with what is the true meaning and value of equitable practices? What does equity look like for homeownership? What does equity look like when you’re opening up a bank account? When you’re doing any type of business whatsoever?” he said.
“If we can meet in the middle and have those conversations, we can change policy, legislation and continue to press forward.”
Harper added that these conversations continue to be important as demographics change, not just in Blue Earth County, but in Nicollet and Le Sueur County as well.
“Watching those heritages and those backgrounds kind of merge together to create a real melting pot, that’s why we have these conversations,” he said.
“We have these conversations so that we can all grow, learn from each other and continue to give this community the love, care and attention it deserves for generations to come.”
Saturday's event began with a march from the Diversity Council’s offices at Shared Spaces to the event’s main site at Civic Center Plaza.
The plaza featured more than two dozen vendors, including minority-owned businesses, non-profit organizations and more.
Several performers also took to the stage.
Diversity Council Executive Director Mohamed Alsadig said having Juneteenth recognized as a holiday means more people can learn about the history.
“For me, personally, it’s letting the new generation know more about what it means for what the ancestors have gone through,” he said.
Reke Evuleocha, a recent masters degree graduate from Minnesota State University who has interned with the Diversity Council, has written about the importance of diversity in communities while in school.
She said events like Saturday’s celebration bring people from different cultures together and allow them to have conversations with others.
“It’s really important to come together to talk about the history,” she said.
Alsadig said everybody should know about the history of Juneteenth, and added that as Mankato becomes more diverse, other historical events should be recognized as well.
“Mankato is becoming actually not just diverse, but we’re talking about awareness of the changing demographics in the area, so more and more people are celebrating significant historical events,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.